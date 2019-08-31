SP fields Chaudhary Indrasen from Gangoh seat

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Saturday declared Chaudhary Indrasen as its candidate for the bypoll to the Gangoh assembly constituency.In a tweet, the party said, "Chaudhary Indrasen will be SP candidate for Gangoh assembly constituency. This was announced by party chief Akhilesh Yadav."On Friday, SP had announced Mahraj Singh Dhangar as its candidate for the bypoll to the Tundla assembly seat of Firozabad.It had earlier declared Manoj Kumar Prajapati as its candidate for the by-election to the Hamirpur seat.While Hamirpur will go to polls on September 23, the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for other seats.The SP and the BSP, who were allies in the Lok Sabha elections, will contest against each other in the assembly bypolls.The BSP has declared Naushad Ali as its candidate from the Hamirpur seat. PTI NAV DPB