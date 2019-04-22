SP fields Ram Nishad from Mirzapur

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Monday fielded BJP MP Ram Charitra Nishad from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat, replacing the existing candidate."Ram Charitra Nishad will be party candidate from Mirzapur in place of Rajendra S Bind," a party release issued here said.Nishad, BJP MP from Machlishahr constituency had last week joined the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.Mirzapur will got to polls in the last phase on May 19. PTI ABN DVDV