SP fields Shatrughan's wife Poonam Sinha from Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party Wednesday fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha as its Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow, the constituency where the BJP has fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The candidature was announced by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, a day after Poonam Sinha joined his party. She joined the SP the day Rajnath Singh filed his nomination papers, hoping to retain the seat he won in 2014. Shatrughan Sinha recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress. He will take on Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Bihars Patna Sahib Lok Sabha cconstituency.PTI SAB ASHASH