SP fields Shyama Charan Gupta from Banda LS seat

Lucknow Mar 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party Saturday announced the name of its one more candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.A party release issued here said that Shyama Charan Gupta will be its candidate from Banda Lok Sabha seat.The party had Friday declared five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which included sitting MP Tabassum Hasan from Kairana and Surendra Kumar alias Munni Sharma from Ghaziabad seat.The SP has so far announced the names of 17 candidates of its quota of 37 seats following its alliance with the BSP.Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the SP will contest in 37 and the BSP in 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).The alliance has not fielded any candidate in Rae Bareli and Amethi from where Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will contest respectively.