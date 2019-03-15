SP fields Tabassum Hasan from Kairana

Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday fielded sitting MP Tabassum Hasan from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh as it announced its fourth list of candidates for the general election. Hasan had won the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election last year when she contested on an Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket and as a joint candidate of the Opposition. Releasing a list of four candidates, the SP said Hasan would be the party candidate from Kairana and Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq from Sambhal. Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh will contest from Gonda and Ram Sagar Rawat from Barabanki (reserved), it said. The SP has already released three lists of 11 candidates and with this list, the party has named its candidates for 15 seats out of its quota of 37 seats. Of the 80 parliamentary seats in UP, the SP will contest 37 and the Bahujan Samaj Party 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led RLD and two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi). PTI SAB SMIHMB