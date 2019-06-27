S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research Commences 10th Year of its Global Management Programme

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) - a leading Indian school of management in Mumbai - recently began classes for the tenth batch of its Global Management Programme (GMP). (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930083/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930084/GMP_Batch_X.jpg )The Global Management Programme is a dual-faceted initiative that puts students through six months of rigorous core business courses at the Mumbai campus before sending the students off to an international academic institution of their choice, to complete either an MBA or an MS degree in a selected business discipline. The programme helps build MBAs with an understanding of the international business environment and enables them to work in global destinations.SPJIMR's partner universities are spread across the US and Europe, and include University of Southern California, Brandeis University, University of Maryland, Stevens Institute of Technology, EBS Universitt, ISEG School of Management, and Nyenrode Business University.The tenth batch, nicknamed, 'Batch X', comprises students from multiple disciplines with an average experience of 33 months in various sectors and geographies. The average CAT, XAT, GRE, and GMAT scores were 90%, 92%, 314, and 620, respectively. Three students received merit-based scholarships from their selected partner universities.Commenting on the structure of the programme, SPJIMR Dean, Dr. Ranjan Banerjee said, "In a day and age where globalisation has a profound impact on every company, the Global Management Programme is a refreshing take on business education. With an internationally-focused curriculum, a highly-experienced and recognised faculty, and immersive and expansive learning experiences, students can quickly pick up the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in an international environment. This makes the GMP stand out as a valuable global perspective for students in India."The GMP Programme Head, Dr. Debasis Mallik, stated, "Over the years, we've built strong relationships with our international academic partners, thereby leading to definitive experiences for our students. Today, we have alumni placed around the world in organisations like the World Bank, Apple, Airbus, Amazon, Credit Suisse, Daimler, General Electric, and more. Some of the positions held by our recent programme graduates are Chief Product Officer, Loyalty & Retention Manager, Pricing Manager, Finance Controller, and Group Account Manager to name a few." Including this current batch, student intake traditionally occurred in June. Going forward, however, the GMP will have two intake periods - one in January and one in June - beginning January 2020. This is to align better with internship and job market openings in the west.Applications for the January 2020 intake will open on July 8, 2019 and can be accessed via https://www.spjimr.org/gmp.About SPJIMR S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is a constituent school of management of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, inaugurated in 1981 by then British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. Consistently ranked as one of the top business schools in the country and recognized as a premier institute, internationally, SPJIMR offers multiple business programs such as its reputed, two-year PGDM; the one-year PGPM for experienced professionals; the six-month GMP; the two-year EMP for company-sponsored, experienced professionals; and the Family-Managed Business Programme amongst several others. The school holds international accreditation from the AMBA and AACSB, and national accreditation from the AICTE, AIU, and NBA. To learn more, visit https://www.spjimr.org.Source: S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research PWRPWR