SP MLA breaks down in House, says he has been robbed off Rs 10 lakh

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed an unusual situation on Monday as a Samajwadi Party legislator broke into tears, saying his Rs 10 lakh was stolen and if it was not recovered, he would "commit suicide". Kalpnath Paswan, SP MLA from Mehnagar constituency in Azamgarh, said no FIR has been registered in this connection. "I am pleading with folded hands in the House. Where should I go, if I do not get justice from here. I will die...I am a very poor person...If my money is not recovered I will commit suicide," Paswan said while raising the matter during Zero hour.The MLA said the money was stolen from a hotel in Azamgarh and no FIR has been registered yet.Replying to him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said he will seek a report and ensure justice."If he wants to register FIR, it will be registered," he said, adding when the MLA approached him, he had directed Home department and officers concerned to workout the case.