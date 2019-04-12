SP nominee in Sambhal asked to explain derogatory remarks against PM

Sambhal (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) The district administration has served a notice to Samjawadi Party nominee from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.SDM, Dipendra Yadav, Friday said the SP candidate had allegedly made the remarks during a public meeting on Thursday following which he has been served a notice and given three days time to reply. In an election meeting of SP president Akhiesh Yadav near Kaila Devi on Thursday, Burq spoke about the mahagatbandhan of SP-BSP-RLD and the threat it was posing to the prime minister.PTI COR SAB DVDV