SP students unit covers BJP poster welcoming PM in Amethi, seeks 'report card' on his work

Amethi (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A poster has been put up in the city covering a BJP hoarding welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address a rally here later in the day, demanding a "report card" on five years of work of his government at the Centre.The poster at Amethi Nagar Panchayat has been issued by Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha executive committee member Jaisingh Pratap Singh. The poster reads, "Jumla nahi jawab chahiye, paanch saal ka hisab chahiye' (we do not want rhetorics but answers, we want a report card on five years of work)."The Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, the student wing of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, poster has been put up covering a BJP hoarding welcoming Prime Minister Modi. The slogan -- "abki baar, Amethi hamar (We will win Amethi seat this election)" -- written on the BJP hoarding is visible through the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha poster. "Narendra Modi go back" is also written on the SCS poster.The Amethi parliamentary constituency is represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Modi is slated to address a public meeting here later in the day and lay the foundation stone for an ordnance factory unit. He will also launch several projects in the constituency, which has remained loyal to the Gandhi family for long.The poster, bearing the picture of Singh, states "Amethi ke saath sautela vyavhar nahi chalega (step-motherly treatment of Amethi will not be tolerated)".It also goes on to mention various projects, like the IIIT, the Hindustan Paper Mill and a mega food park which the Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging were moved out of the constituency after the BJP came to power at the Centre.Having lost the Amethi Lok Sabha seat to Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 elections, BJP's Smriti Irani is nurturing the constituency and maintaining a regular contact with the locals here.She is expected to be fielded by the party in the coming Lok Sabha elections. On Saturday, a hoarding stating that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will "fizzle out" in Uttar Pradesh had come up in neighbouring Rae Bareli, evoking a sharp response from the party.Priyanka's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli is the parliament. This poster was allegedly put up by Arun Singh, who claims to be a supporter of Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh has also mentioned his mobile number on the hoarding. PTI SAB