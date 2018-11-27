SP takes out bike rally in Gorakhpur to promote social harmony

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party took out a motorcycle rally here on Tuesday to promote social harmony in the society, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government was trying to disrupt it. The 'Samajik Sauhard, Sadbhawna (social harmony, amity) rally was lead by Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad and Gorakhpur district president Prahlad Yadav. It started from Betiahata, moved along the main thoroughfares of the city and concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Townhall area in the town. "We want to give message of social harmony to the Gorakhpur people with this bike rally. The present government is trying to disrupt the social harmony of the state and working on the agenda of dividing the country in the name of religion and spreading fear in the society in the name of mosque and temple," Nishad said while addressing the crowd. The actual problems of the common people of the nation are still lying unaddressed. The government is trying to divert the minds of the people from the actual problems by raising the temple-mosque issue, the MP said "I want to ask the government what has the country gained with demonetisation and where are the 2-crore jobs as promised by the BJP? What happened to the Rs 15-lakh in each account and loan-waiver of farmers? "The government is also not showing any transparency in the Rafale deal and hiding the facts from the people," Nishad added. PTI CORR ABNHMB