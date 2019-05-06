SP to support AAP in 2 Delhi seats & BSP in rest

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party said on Monday it would support the Bahujan Samaj Party in Delhi and also the Aam Aadmi Party in two seats. As per directions of the top leadership, the SP workers in Delhi will work for the BSP candidates, the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party's Delhi unit, R S Yadav, said in a statement. "We will also support New Delhi and North West Delhi(reserved) candidates of the AAP as the BSP has not fielded its candidates there," Yadav added. The BSP has fielded Sanjay Gehlot (East Delhi), Rajvir Singh (North East Delhi), Sita Sharan (West Delhi), Shahid Ali(Chandni Chowk) and Siddhant Gautam (South Delhi). PTI VITHMB