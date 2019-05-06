SP to support BSP, AAP candidates in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party Monday announced its support for five BSP and two AAP candidates in Delhi.The party itself is not contesting Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which has seven seats.SP general secretary R S Yadav said here that the central leadership has decided that the party will extend support to BSP candidates contesting on East, North East, West, South and Chandni Chowk seats.It will also support Aam Admi Party candidates on New Delhi and North West seats.The BSP has not fielded candidates from New Delhi and North West Delhi seats. The SP and BSP have an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 12. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM