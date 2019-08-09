SP workers protest against BJP govt's 'failure' in maintaining law and order in UP

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers are holding protests across Uttar Pradesh on 'Kranti Diwas' over the BJP government's alleged failure in maintaining law and order in the state. During the protests, SP workers are giving memorandums to district magistrates regarding the present situation in the state, SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said on Friday. "The party is organising peaceful agitation across the state to mark its protest against failure of law and order in the state. The SP workers are killed, humiliated and atrocities are committed on them. The government has failed to launch any new projects in past about two and a half years," Chowdhury claimed. "The BJP government is anti-people and the SP will continue to protest against its policies on issues related to farmers, youth and women and its communal politics," he alleged. 'Kranti Diwas' is observed annually on August 9 to remember the historic 'Quit India Movement' initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942. PTI ABN SNESNE