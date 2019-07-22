SP workers to march to Sonbhadra massacre site to protest tribals' killings

Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party workers have decided to march to massacre site in Sonbhadra from various places in the state on Tuesday to protest against the killings of ten Gond tribals in the district last week. "Thousands of party workers including Gond tribals from Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli and Sonbhadra will march for the massacre site in Sonbhadra to ensure justice for the victims and protest the killings," SP chief Spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said here on Monday.He said the party has demanded transferring of land to the tribals and Rs 20 lakh compensation for each of the victims but the demand has not yet been met. In Umbha village of Ghorwal tehsil in Sonbhadra district, 10 Gond tribals were gunned down by the village head and his henchmen in a bid to divest control of some land from the tribal people. Twenty-nine others were injured in the firing.A Samajwadi Party delegation was stopped by the district administration on July 19 at the border of the Umbha village, said Chowdhury. Prohibitory orders are being misused by the BJP to ensure that no one can meet victims, the SP leader added. PTI ABN RAXRAX