'Space Jam 2' to release in 2021

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (PTI) "Space Jam 2", featuring professional basketball player LeBron James, has been given an official release date.Production house SpringHill Entertainment, which is co-owned by James, broke the news on Twitter, announcing the film will hit the US theatres on July 16, 2021. Filming on the long-anticipated follow-up to the Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny hit is tentatively slated for 2019, during the NBA off-season.The film will be directed by Terence Nance and produced by "Black Panther" helmer Ryan Coogler. This will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" (2015)."Space Jam", released in 1996, was a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens.Bugs Bunny is expected to return for the sequel. PTI RB RDSRDS

