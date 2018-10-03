Spain court confirms 4.5-year jail term for ex-IMF chief Rato

Madrid, Oct 3 (AFP) Spain's Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato's jail sentence of four years and six months for misusing funds, which is expected to see him enter prison soon.In February 2017, Rato was found guilty by another court of paying for personal expenses with credit cards put at his disposal when he was the boss of Caja Madrid and Bankia, but had since then been free on bail pending an appeal. (AFP) ZHZH