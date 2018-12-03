SPARC, Schr�dinger announce research collaboration for novel CNS therapeutics

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) and advanced molecular simulations provider firm Schrdinger Monday announced a research collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics. This collaboration will leverage Schrdinger's advanced computational platform and SPARC's extensive drug development expertise and insights in neuro-degeneration, the companies said in a joint statement. Commenting on the development, Schrdinger President and CEO Ramy Farid said, "This research collaboration is particularly exciting because neuro-degeneration is an area where we urgently need more options for patients through novel approaches to drug discovery and development." SPARC has been working with leading academic researchers to explore pathways relevant to disorders of the central nervous system, and their insights are quite compelling, he added. SPARC CEO Anil Raghavan said, "At SPARC, we're committed to fuelling innovation through both internal research and development and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, and this collaboration is a strong step in that direction." Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd were trading at Rs 249 per scrip on BSE, down 4.21 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT RUJ ANS