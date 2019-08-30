Spare Rajasthan, Gehlot tells Beniwal

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted Rashtriya Loktantrik Party founder Hanuman Beniwal, saying he should "spare" Rajasthan.Gehlot's comment came a day after the Nagaur MP extended support to the Banjara community's 'dharna' against the administration's anti-encroachment drive in the district.Beniwal has demanded that the families affected by the drive be rehabilitated."I will appeal to MP Hanuman Beniwal to please spare Rajasthan and Nagaur. Get up and go home to those who have died and show sympathy," Gehlot told reporters at the Rajasthan Congress office here.On Sunday, some people threw stones at an encroachment-removal team, killing the driver of an earth mover. Several people, including two MLAs, have been booked on murder charge and the investigation of the case has been handed over to CB-CID.Gehlot said Beniwal is "not worried" that an innocent person has died but he "only cares" how people can be provoked. "I think this approach is not good."He said Beniwal is no longer an MLA but an MP and he should behave like one."I would like to say to Hanuman Beniwal that now you are not just an MLA, your role was different when you were MLA. His behaviour should make people of Nagaur and Rajasthan proud. It is not good to pressure government by making an issue out of a non-issue," Gehlot said.The high court had ordered to remove the illegal occupation of the are by the Banjara community, he said.Staging a 'dharna' to demand action against the people who removed the encroachment does not suit Beniwal's profile, Gehlot said, adding, "A man who has taken the oath of Constitution in Lok Sabha should work in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. PTI AG ABHABHABH