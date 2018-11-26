Special Assembly session called by AAP govt to divert attention from its failures: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday dubbed the special session of the Assembly to discuss the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an attempt to divert people's attention from the "failures" of the AAP government and "misbehaviour" of the ruling party MLAs.The opposition BJP also questioned the timing of the attack on Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat last week. "Why didn't Kejriwal lodge any FIR in the matter? Why is he attacked during the time of elections?" Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal was quoted as saying in a party statement.His party colleague Ravinder Gupta said there is never a special session on issues like pollution, deaths due to fight for water, poor health arrangements at government hospitals."The special session for discussing the chilli powder attack on Kejriwal is nothing but a waste of public money and betrayal with the people of Delhi," Gupta said.Delhi BJP leaders and workers also staged a protest at the Vidhan Sabha against the special Assembly session called by the AAP government.Chahal alleged that the Kejriwal government has "failed" on every front which is why it was resorting to non-issues to gain sympathy."The red chili attack on Kejriwal was fabricated to divert attention of the people from the abusive remarks of his party MLA Somnath Bharti against a female news channel anchor and insult of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari by another AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan," he alleged.Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia also hit out at the AAP and Kejriwal and alleged that special session of the Assembly was to divert attention of the people from the "misbehaviour" of the ruling party's MLAs. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD