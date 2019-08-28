Special campaign against dengue in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a special campaign against dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing spread of mosquito-borne diseases.Kejriwal said he himself along with his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito breeding."I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference.The chief minister said efforts like establishing Mohalla Clinics and fever clinics have led to 80 per cent decrease in dengue, chikangunya cases in past three years.The government will ensure participation of school children, resident welfare associations and other stakeholders in the campaign. PTI VIT DVDV