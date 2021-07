Special CP says review petition to be filed against HC order, appeals cops to resume work

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) In a fresh appeal, a senior Delhi Police officer urged protesting policemen to end stir and resume duty, while assuring them a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.Addressing the protesting policemen, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha said the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000. He urged policemen to end stir and resume duties. PTI NIT SLB AMP PR AMP TIRTIR