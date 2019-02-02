Special dance troupe from Sri Lanka to perform in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Depicting the nature and beauty of the wildlife in Sri Lanka, a 20-member dance troupe from the island nation's Navy will perform in Delhi next week, the Lankan embassy said here Saturday.The event is slated to be held at the Charkha Museum Open Air Theatre at Connaught Place on February 5."A Sri Lankan cultural dance and drum performance will be jointly organised by the Sri Lanka High Commission here and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)," the embassy said in a statement.The dances will be performed by a 20-member dance troupe from the Sri Lanka Navy, it said."This cultural dance performance will bring together all Sri Lankan dance types to one platform and it is the first cultural dance show of its kind to be performed in the heart of New Delhi," the statement said.The programme will showcase colourful dances and drums from various parts of Sri Lanka depicting the nature and the beauty of the wildlife there, it added. PTI KND KJ