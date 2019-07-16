Special drive in Jammu against unauthorised hoardings

Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) A special drive was undertaken on Tuesday by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to remove unauthorised hoardings and structures erected to display advertisements in the city.A team of officials dismantled dozen of such unauthorised hoardings and structures erected at different spots in Panjthirthi, Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, B C Road, Tope Sherkhania, Narwal, Sidhra, Roop Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Kunjwani in the summer capital, a spokesman of the civic body said.As per the Advertisement Policy 2010 no person except licensed or registered advertisers or agencies is allowed to undertake the display of advertisement on behalf of others without prior permission of Commissioner.The spokesman said the installation of such illegal hoardings, sign boards, posters, banners and billboards defaces properties, buildings and walls of the city and are also constant threat to pedestrians and traffic safety.He said the civic body appeals to all those who have erected, exhibited, fixed unauthorised advertisements either on their private buildings or on public spaces to remove them failing which they will be removed forthwith at the risk, cost and responsibility of violators and penal action will be taken.The drive would continue in the coming days, he said. PTI TAS AB SOMSOM