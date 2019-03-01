Special electoral roll revision drive in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) The Election Commission will launch a two-day special campaign in Rajasthan beginning Saturday to allow eligible voters to get their names included in the voter list, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said in a statement on Friday. Under the voter verification and information programme, the names of eligible voters will be added in the electoral roll at all polling stations of the state, it said. From 9 am to 6 pm, booth-level officers will remain present at all 51,965 polling stations in the state. Kumar appealed to representatives of political parties to get the names of eligible voters included in the list. He said that the work of adding names to voter lists will continue even after the special drive. Voters can get their names included in the list 10 days before the last date for filing of nomination for the parliamentary election, Likely to be held in April-May. PTI AG SMNSMN