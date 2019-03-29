Special Epilepsy Awareness Seminar Organised to Commemorate 'International Purple Day'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, March 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sudhir V. Shah was one of the keynote speakers at the seminarSterling Hospitals, in association with Indian Epilepsy Association (Ahmedabad Branch), Epilepsy Foundation and Academy of Neurologists of Ahmedabad successfully organised a 'Special Seminar on Epilepsy Awareness' on March 28, 2019 at JB Auditorium, AMA, Ahmedabad. The event was graced by Ms. Cassidy Megan, founder of International Purple Day (26th March), which is an initiative dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy worldwide.The seminar was spearheaded by highly eminent neurologists of India including Dr. Sudhir Shah (Professor & Director of Neurology - Sterling Hospitals, President - I.E.A., Ahmedabad); Dr. Nirmal Surya (Founder, Trustee & Chairman - Epilepsy Foundation, Mumbai); Dr. Mayank Patel (President - Ahmedabad Neurology Academy) and Dr. Shalin Shah (Assistant Professor - S.V.P. Hospital).The core objective of this seminar was to raise awareness and reduce the social stigma related to epilepsy, which is one of the most common neurological disorders in India.[1] It is estimated that 70% of people living with epilepsy could live seizure-free if properly addressed, diagnosed and treated.[2]The seminar was attended by a large number of people including renowned mental healthcare professionals, distinguished personalities associated with the medical field, leaders of several social institutions engaged in mental wellbeing as well as many epilepsy patients and their care givers.On this special occasion, Dr. Sudhir Shah, a Padma Shri award winner and one of the living legends of the mental healthcare fraternity, launched his latest book - 'Epilepsy - A Patient Education Guide' at the hands of Ms. Cassidy Megan.About Dr. Sudhir V. ShahDr. Sudhir V. Shah, a Padma Shri awardee in 2016, is Consultant Neurologist, practicing for 27 years at Ahmedabad, India. He is also a Professor and Head department of Neurology at KM school of PG medicine and research, Sheth V. S. General Hospital, Ahmedabad. He is also a teacher for DM Neurology at this hospital.Other key titles: - Honorary Neurologist to H. E. The Governor of Gujarat.- Director of Neurosciences, Sterling Hospital.- Immediate past chairman of National Jain Doctors Federation.- Executive Committee Members at Indian Academy of Neurology.For more information, visit http://www.sudhirneuro.org/Reference: 1, 2: WHO Source: Dr. Sudhir V. Shah PWRPWR