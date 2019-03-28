Special initiative to make polls accessible to persons with disabilities in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Election Officer (CEO) Mukesh Sahu launched the special 'Enajori' intitative here on Thursday to make the Lok Sabha elections accessible to Persons with Disability (PwD) voters. CEO Sahu launched the initiative through a video-conference in the presence of all Additional Deputy Commissioners, district officials of the Social Welfare Department, District Managers of Common Service Centres (CSCs) and officers of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). It is a joint initiative of CEO Assam and Social Welfare Department with an objective to make Lok Sabha Election 2019 accessible for PwD voters, the spirit of which finds an encouraging place in the Constitution of India under Article 326, a government release said. Section 11 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 states that Election Commission of India and State Election Commissions shall ensure that all polling stations are accessible to persons with disabilities and all materials related to the electoral process are easily understandable by and accessible to them. In the light of the these provisions and guidelines, Enajori has been brought out by CEO Assam to facilitate PwD voters catering to their special needs which is in congruence with the motto of election 'No voter to be left behind', the release said. Under this initiative, the Social Welfare Department will entrust field officials under the leadership of District Disability Coordinator and District Social Welfare Officer to conduct comprehensive mapping of PwDs in consultation with Booth Level Officers, Chandraprabha Baideus, Divyang Sarothis schemes to facilitate these voters for a barrier-free and inclusive accessible election. Mapping includes moral boost, escort during poll day, counselling, ethical and informed voting, it said Under Enajori, sensitization programmes will be conducted by Social Welfare Department to make aware the PwD voters about Braille system. A special initiative will be undertaken to make Braille voter slips and Braille ballot paper to facilitate blind voters. The District Transport Nodal Officer will be notified for a better conveyance of PwD voters to the polling station, the release added. PTI ESB CK