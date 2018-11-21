Special LHB rake for railways' Buddhist circuit

/R Kapurthala (Punjab), Nov 21 (PTI) The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here on Wednesday rolled out the first rake of twelve special Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches for its Buddhist circuit, an official said. The important places associated with Buddha's life are covered in the Buddhist Circuit of the railways. The train will follow cities like Bodh Gaya, Budh Vihar, Sarnath and Kushinagar to attract international Buddhists tourists from Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka and other countries, said RCF General Manager Satya Prakash Trivedi. This rake will be put into operation by the second week of December, RCF Chief Mechanical Engineer M P Sinha said. The high-speed and shock-resistant LHB coaches have an improved interior aesthetic and decorative exterior, Trivedi said. The coaches have increased water capacity, digital lockers for each passenger in AC I coaches, venetian windows, decorative lighting, separate pantry for vegetarian and non-vegetarian passengers and bio-toilets with vacuum evacuation, the general manager said. PTI CORR VSD ADHMB