Special lights to enhance Parliament building's grandeur, PM Modi to inaugurate

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) To enhance the Parliament building's grandeur a special system over 800 LED lights, which will change colour, has been installed on its facade and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on Tuesday.Lok Sabha Secretariat officials said 875LED lights have been placed on the facade of the Parliament House. These are power efficient and uses only one-fifth of the electricity compared to other types of lights, they said.For the event on Tuesday MPs have also been invited and the prime minister will inaugurate the facade lighting system. This will enhance the beauty and visibility of the Parliament building, the officials said. On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said construction of a new parliament building is being considered among various options, but a final call is yet to be taken.There is a sense that a new parliament building is required, he said addressing a press conference here and added that several groups have been formed for taking suggestions from various people, including parliamentarians, on the issue.The current parliament building may also be modernized, Birla added.Speaking in the House during the just-concluded session, he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the expansion and modernisation of Parliament Building in his resolution for 'New India', on the completion of the 75th year of India's Independence.He also had said it is the aspirations of "all of us" that Parliament Building of the largest democracy of the world should be the most magnificent and attractive.