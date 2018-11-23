Special monitoring team to prepare, implement development plans for Mewat: Khattar

Mewat (Har), Nov 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Friday that a special monitoring team would be set up to prepare and implement development plans for Mewat area. In this team, Commissioner, GurugramDivision and the district's Deputy Commissioner would be included along with senior officers of the Additional Chief Secretary level to effectively monitor and implement the schemes, an official release said.The chief minister was addressing the officers and the representatives of steel industries of the country, in a review meeting, regarding development works in Nuh here Friday evening, it said.Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh was also present in the meeting."There is a need to do a lot for improving the living standard of the people, along with development works inNuh. And, this can only be done by a good leader and a good team," the release quoted the chief minister as having said.Therefore, a special monitoring team is being appointed here and entrusted with the major responsibility of bringing change, he said.He said that the team of this monitoring group would monitor all infrastructural, educational, health and agricultural facilities.Khattar said there is a huge shortage of employees in all departments in Mewat area and whoeveris appointed here from outside the district, they immediately try to seek transfer."For the purpose, a separate cadre had been made for the district. However now, this will also be ensured that afternew recruitments, serving (in Mewat-Nuh) would be made mandatory for some years in this district.At the same time, facilities for present employees and officers posted here would also be increased," he said.The chief minister asked all the officers and employees to take the work as mission for the development of Mewat area."Haryana's per capita income is Rs 2.41 lakh and for Gurugram district alone, the per capita income is Rs 6 lakh per annum, whereas that of the people of Mewat is only Rs 60,000 per annum. We have to remove such a huge difference between two closely located districts," he said, according to the release.The chief minister directed the officers to explore the possibility of setting up industries here."We will also work to remove the reluctance of industrialists to come here. We will seek help of NGOs and take people into confidence," he said.While presenting draft of the development of the area, he said that apart from the budget provided to the district, the state government would provide for additional budget for the district.Khattar said that the construction of Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP), has opened new doors of development here."This district is also included in the economic corridor being developed and a different proposal would be prepared for it. Apart from this, Gurugram-Alwar Highway would also pass through it which open new path of development."The industries of Sohna would come to Nuh also. The work of construction of Mewat canal would be expedited to deal with the water scarcity in the area. 100 cusecs of waterpipelines are being brought for Mewat and in future, there is also a plan to increase it to 300 cusecs," he said.He said that there is a large market in Delhi for fruits, flowers and vegetables from the villages of Mewat for which special clusters have been created. He directed the officers to complete all farm-based schemes at the earliest.Speaking on the occasion, Birender Singh said that this district is the sole district of Haryana which is included in the 115 backward districts of the country.If we make concrete decisions about the area of Mewat, then it would benefit the whole state, he added. PTI SUN CK