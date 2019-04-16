Special observers for J&K submit report to EC

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The three special observers appointed by the Election Commission to determine when assembly elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir have submitted their report to the poll body, sources said Tuesday.Jammu and Kashmir has been under President's rule since December 19, 2018. It was necessitated at the end of the six-month period under Governor's rule imposed on June 19, 2018, after the BJP-PDP government fell in June last year.While announcing Lok Sabha polls on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that assembly elections in the state will not be held along with parliamentary elections.He had cited constraints in availability of central forces, other logistics and recent incidents of violence as reasons for the decision to hold only Lok Sabha polls in the state.The observers appointed by the EC included retired IAS officer Noor Mohammad, former deputy EC Vinod Zutshi and retired IPS officer A S Gill.They had met various stakeholders in the state and the Centre before finalising their report. PTI NAB NAB DIVDIV