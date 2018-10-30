Specialist Communication Agency Synapse Hires Swapnil Puranik as Business Head

(Eds: (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PANAJI, India, October 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Synapse, a boutique Business Communication agency in Goa, has brought on board Swapnil D Puranik as Business Head. He will be responsible for driving the business growth through strategic transformation of existing services, introduce new offerings and acquire new clients to drive revenue. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776801/Swapnil_D_Puranik_Synapse.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776802/Tanmay_Modi_Synapse.jpg )Prior to joining Synapse, Swapnil was Business Head at Anvis Digtial, a young Mumbai based start-up, where he grew the business to become a full service digital + tech company and helped win digital mandates for brands like Qatar Airways, Roche Bobois, Davidoff, Calvin Klein among others. He was at SapientRazorfish, part of Publicis.Sapient platform, as a Head of Strategy.With over 14 years of experience across agencies, businesses and running his own start-up; Swapnil has a foothold in multiple categories like Travel & Hospitality (Qatar Airways, Hyatt, Sofitel); BFSI (Aditya Birla Finance MyUniverse, Reliance Mutual Fund); Apparel (Madura Fashion and Lifestyle - Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Peter England, Allen Solly); Retail (Croma); and B2B (UltraTech Cement).He was actively involved in driving strategic initiatives for SapientRazorfish - launch of Drugstore in India - Publicis Groupes' Global innovation facility that fosters relationships between large companies and early stage start-ups for mutual benefit; driving strategies at command centre set up at Madura Fashion and Lifestyle. These and other effective content strategies deployed for UltraTech Cement, Bengal Warriors among others, led him to win the award for India's Best Digital Planner by Business World, in 2017.Commenting on Puranik's appointment, Tanmay Modi, CEO, Synapse, said, "Swapnil's joining will help the team make operations and creative processes efficient and frictionless. His digital marketing expertise will also help us delve into newer communication formats and offer our clients cutting-edge communication solutions."On joining Synapse, he said, "I am super excited to partner Tanmay and one of the best team we have here, in crafting new success stories for Synapse. I have been in touch with him for a while now and I am happy to say that, now I have officially become a part of the thriving tribe of urban refugees."About SynapseSynapse Information Services is part of Private Unlimited, which also comprises of ScreenRoot - a well-known interaction design firm and Visual Juju - a video content agency. All the companies are based in Goa, with a cumulative team strength of 50+.Synapse is a Communication Agency that specializes in Storytelling for businesses. It helps businesses like Kotak Mahindra Bank, SAP, L&T Infotech, Tata Communications Ltd, Mahindra Group, HDFC Bank, and many more with communication strategies.Source: Synapse Information Services PWRPWR