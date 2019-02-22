Specify distance of stone crushers from educational institutions: NGT to Haryana

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government to finalise within two months as to what should be the distance of stone crushers from educational institutions in the state.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Haryana chief secretary to submit the report expeditiously."We direct the Chief Secretary, Haryana to finalise the matter expeditiously within two months from today and furnish a report to this tribunal by e-mail at ngt.filing@gmail.com. The distance which may be specified must be based on scientific and environment rational," the bench said.The directions came while the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Sardar Patel Jan Chetna Education Society that sought enforcement of an October 31, 2018 NGT order, directing the Director of Environment to take steps and specify the distance of stone crushers from educational institutions. During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for the Haryana government told the NGT that necessary steps are being taken in the matter.The plea had said that there is no prohibition against setting up of stone crushers near educational institutions which results in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (as amended in 2017)."According to the applicant, the Mines and Geology Department of the State of Haryana has issued Notification dated September 28, 1992 notifying 'Haryana Regulation and Control of Crusher Rules, 1992'. Rule 3 (5) of the Noise Pollution Rules provides for 100 meters area around educational institutions and hospitals being declared as silence area."The said distance has been now increased to 250 meters vide Notification dated September 25, 2017. There is also requirement for precautions for protection of forest, water bodies, health treatment units etc. Some of the States have issued notifications laying down distance from educational institutions within which no stone crusher can be set up," the plea had said. PTI PKS PKS SOMSOM