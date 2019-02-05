Spectra partners with US-based firm for managed network service

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Homegrown broadband services firm Spectra on Tuesday said it has partnered with US-based Versa Networks for software-based network services on revenue share basis for business customers.Under the partnership, Versa SD-WAN solutions will be used by Spectra to provide network management services to small, medium and large enterprises. Presently the SD-WAN and network security markets are multi-billion-dollar annual revenue opportunities, which are mainly served with traditional box and connectivity solutions. Spectra is leading the transformation of these offerings to the managed services model with software-defined networking solutions," Spectra CEO Udit Mehrotra said in a statement. Versa is a strategic partner collaborating with Spectra to develop its managed service offerings for businesses, he added.Spectra said that the solution will lead to 25 per cent reduction in capital expenditure and total cost of ownership. The company at present offers broadband speeds of up to 10 Gigabit per second to every business and up to 1 Gbps to every home. PTI PRS MRMR