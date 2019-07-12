Speed governors: Delhi HC directs Centre to decide tour operator's representation within 6 weeks

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to decide within six weeks a representation by a commercial travel and tours operator seeking extension of time to install speed governors in his vehicles. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh passed the order after noting the submission of petitioner KTC (India) pvt ltd that approved speed governors are not available in the market. "We make it clear that we have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the matter. In case any coercive action is contemplated, it will be open to the petitioner to seek appropriate remedy in accordance with law," the bench said. The petitioner told the high court that that Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has been amended in the year 2016, making it compulsory for commercial vehicles to install speed governors in the vehicles. The lawyer appearing for the travel and tours operator submitted that in the absence of approved speed governors being available in the market, this rule could not be complied with by the commercial vehicles' owners. As a result, the petitioner filed a representation before the Centre and the state government and after considering the representation, exemption was granted till March 31, 2018. The counsel told the high court that although the position remains unchanged, further extension has not been continued despite fresh representations. The counsel for the Centre assured the court that the representations of the travel and tours operator for further extension shall be decided within six weeks believing that his statement, that approved speed governors are not available in the market, is correct. PTI PKS RCJ