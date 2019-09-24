Speed up construction of design institute campus, Adityanath tells officials

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday instructed officials to speed up the construction of the new building of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design. During a review meeting at Lok Bhavan here, Adityanath also told the officials to start certificate, diploma and degree courses at the institute keeping in mind the current requirements of the state, a statement issued by UP government said. "Courses at the institute of design should be run on the lines of Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) and there should be useful in coming times," he said. Citing that there were 60,000 gram panchayats in the state where the water supply project was undertaken, the CM said, "Plumbers are needed for this. Therefore, new courses should be started keeping in mind plumbering and other trades." The CM said there was also a need to bring in new technology and design for the one district, one product (ODOP) scheme. "This will increase the scope of the scheme. Any guest who comes to Uttar Pradesh should be presented with the items manufactured through the OPOD," the UP chief minister said. The new campus of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design is being constructed over four acres on the outskirts of Lucknow. Institute Director Kshipra Shukla said the construction of the building would be completed in five to six months. PTI NAV RDKRDK