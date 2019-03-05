Speeding bus runs over two in Rajasthan, villagers block state highway

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Two women were killed after a bus ran them over while they were crossing a road Tuesday following which villagers blocked the Dungargarh-Sardarshahar state highway for seven hours in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said. An uncontrolled speeding private bus killed two women near Foga bus stand while they were crossing the road. The women were identified as Bhagwani Devi (60) and Imarti Devi (35), Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Kumar Sharma said.He said nearly 300 local villagers blocked the Dungargarh-Sardarshahar state highway from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday demanding compensation for the family members of the deceased.The villagers alleged that a few policemen removed the bus from the accident site to an "unidentified" location. The villagers removed the blockade after one constable was sent to the police lines and compensation was announced, he said. The bodies were sent to a government hospital in Sardarshahar for post-mortem.The ASP said that other policemen found to be involved in the incident are being identified and action will be taken after investigation. As per the rules, compensation of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced for the aggrieved family members, he said. PTI AG CK