Speeding car kills four in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), May 4 (PTI) Four persons, including two minors, resting under a tree alongside the Lucknow-Varanasi road here were killed after being run over by a speeding car, police said Saturday. The accident took place in Mahkani village and the deceased were identified as Mamta Devi (30), Gudhiya Devi (32), Neeraj (5) and Suman (4), Additional Superintendent of Police Avneesh Mishra said. The four were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said. The car also overturned and fell into a ditch, he added. The driver of the car was taken into custody and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.