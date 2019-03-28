Speeding car knocks down dead three

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Three persons including a 70-year-old man was killed Thursday when a speeding car hit them in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said.The incident occurred on Kishangarh-Udaipur national highway when the car going to Chittorgarh from Ajmer first hit a youth standing by the roadside and then rammed into a motorcycle, said Rayla police station in-charge Devendra Singh. Singh said the speeding car first hit Polu Jat, 20, and then rammed into the motorcycle being driven by Om Prakash, 25 with 70-year-old Ganhesh Jat riding pillion on it. After the accident, the victims were rushed to a primary healthcare centre in Bhilwara from where they were referred to an Ajmer hospital but died on the way.A case was registered against the car driver who fled away the spot, said Singh, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem. PTI AG RAXRAX