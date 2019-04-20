Speeding train kills two elephants in U'Khand

Haridwar, Apr 20 (PTI) Two elephants were killed after being knocked down by a speeding train in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, a forest official said. The incident took place on early Friday morning when two male elephants were hit by the Nanda Devi Express train while crossing the tracks near Jamalpur Kalan in Haridwar forest range, the official said. Both the elephants aged 15 and 20 years died on the spot, forest range officer Dinesh Naudiyal said. They were buried after a post-mortem, he said.A case has been registered in this matter, he added. PTI CORR ALM MAZ RCJ