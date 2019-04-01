Speeding truck crushes woman to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar district

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed and her nephew critically injured after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck here, police said Monday.The accident occurred on Sunday evening on Meerut-Karnal highway near Loyi village, Station House Officer (SHO) at Budhana police station Mahabir Singh said.A case was registered and the driver arrested, he added. PTI CORR MAZ DPB