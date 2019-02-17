Speeding truck mows down three

Dholpur, Feb 17 (PTI) Three people were killed when a speeding truck ran over them here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place near Baretha transport check post, SHO Mania police station Yogendra Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Chaudhary, 40, a transport department employee, Sultan Singh, 50, and Brijendra, 48, he said. The officer said the truck driver apparently dozed off and hit trio. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. The truck driver was detained after a case under IPC sections was registered against him, the SHO said. PTI Corr AG MAZ MAZ AQSAQS