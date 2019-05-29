Speedo India in Association With Dolphin Aquatics Launches an Exclusive Dolphin Speedo Scholarship Program

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) An initiative to nurture young swim talents Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaAs a step in its mission to help nurture budding talent, Speedo; worlds leading swimwear brand in association with Dolphin Aquatics launched the Dolphin Speedo Scholarship Program at the Padukone-Dravid Center of Sports Excellence in Bangalore today. The event was graced by Mr. Neer Chauhan, Business Head Speedo and Mr. Nihar Ameen, Director and Head Coach Dolphin Aquatics where they presented the young athletes with an exclusive racing and training gear kit. The initiative also served an educational program where Speedo Fastskin range was showcased, educating the athletes on understanding the importance of using the right racing and training gear to enhance swimming performance. Mr. Neer Chauhan, Business Head Speedo India said, The aim of the Speedo Dolphin Scholarship Program is to accelerate the swimming development of emerging athletes and to prepare them for long-term, high performance swimming careers. We hope to present these young athletes with every opportunity to learn, grow and improve. Mr. Nihar Ameen, Program Director and Head Coach commented, Our Academy has a tradition of swimming excellence. This tradition will only be bolstered by the scholarship. We hope to keep creating such initiatives in the future. The scholarship program is designed to provide the required training and development to the emerging talent, thus serving as an encouragement and inspiration to deserving talents. To find out more about Speedo you can visit www.speedo.com About Speedo The worlds leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations and supporting swimming from grass-roots through to elite level. In the 1920s Speedo made history with the Racerback: the worlds first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin LZR RACER - the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System - a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. In 2015, Speedo launched the Fastskin LZR Racer X, the first suit engineered to help swimmers feel their fastest. Its development was made possible through analyses of the physical and psychological aspects of competitive swimming with over 330 elite swimmers. Speedo is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world; to find out more visit: www.speedo.com. SPEEDO, the ARROW device, FASTSKIN, AQUALAB, RACING SYSTEM, BIOFUSE, SPEEDO ENDURANCE, SCULPTURE and LZR RACER are registered trademarks of Speedo Holdings B.V. The LZR RACER suit has worldwide design rights and patents. The FASTSKIN3 cap, goggle and suit has worldwide design rights and patents pending. PWRPWR