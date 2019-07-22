Spent 96 pc of funds sanctioned for works in tribal areas: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has spent 96 per cent of the budget sanctioned since 2015 for development works in tribals areas. Replying to a question in the state assembly on Monday, Tribal Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya said the funds were spent on 300 schemes. Only four per cent of the sanctioned budget lapsed in the past five years, he said. "Assuming this negligible amount practical, no official/employee has been considered responsible for it. Hence, no action has been taken against any officer/employee for it," he added. The minister also tabled the account of the budget sanctioned and spent under schemes of the state and the Centre. He said Rs 1,16,557 lakh was sanctioned under state schemes for the period 2015-16 to June 2019 and Rs 1,09,730 lakh was spent. Under the central schemes, Rs 1,03,475 lakh was sanctioned during the same period and Rs 96,567 lakh was spent for developmental works during the corresponding period. PTI AG RDKRDK