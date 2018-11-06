Spice Girls announce reunion tour

London, Nov 6 (PTI) Popular band Spice Girls have announced they are reuniting for a new tour. The four founding members of the band -- Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) -- will commence a six-date UK tour on June 1, 2019 at Manchester Etihad stadium."WE'RE GOING ON TOUR!! We're incredibly excited to announce the Spice World tour," they wrote on Instagram. However, Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, will not be part of the tour. "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!" Beckham said in a statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly.The tour, featuring special guest Jess Glynne, will run through Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, and Bristol before capping off the tour at Wembley Stadium in London. It was their single "Wannabe" that propelled the band to fame in 1996. They had also reunited for a world tour in 2007. Their last performance together was at the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics. PTI RB RBRB