Spice prices dip on slowdown in buying, adequate stocks

Kirana: Select spices depicted a weak trend at the wholesale spices market in the national capital during the week on increased selling by stockists against slowdown in buying activity at prevailing higher levels and closed with widespread losses.

Sentiments turned weak owing to adequate stocks position following increased arrivals from producing belts.

Marketmen said reduced offtake by retailers as well as exporters following fall in demand at existing levels, mainly weighed on prices.

Black pepper prices declined by Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 360-520 per kg.

Cardamom brown-Jhundiwali and Kanchicut prices declined by Rs 10 each to conclude at Rs 580-590 and Rs 640-940 per kg, respectively.

Cardamom small varieties such as chitridar, colour robin, bold and extra bold fell up to Rs 10 to settle at Rs 915-1,015, Rs 840-860, Rs 870-890 and Rs 940-960 per kg, respectively.

Coriander and dry ginger declined up to Rs 200 to conclude at Rs 5,800-12,000 and Rs 14,800-18,800 per quintal, respectively.

Kalaunji prices drifted lower at Rs 9,200-9,700 against last weeks closing of Rs 9,500-10,000 per quintal.

Mace-red and nutmeg prices closed lower at Rs 840-1,070 and Rs 430-440 from previous closing level of Rs 850-1,080 and Rs 440-450 per kg, respectively.

Poppyseed (Turkey and China) prices fell up to Rs 10 to settle at Rs 340 and Rs 345 per kg, respectively.

Red chilli and turmeric declined Rs 200 each to conclude at Rs 6,000-15,000 and Rs 8,600-11,400 per quintal, respectively.

Jeera common and jeera best quality prices also fell by Rs 100 each to end at Rs 16,500-16,600 and Rs 18,500-19,000 per quintal, respectively.