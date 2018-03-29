SpiceJet announces new flight between Delhi and Leh from May 1

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) No-frills carrier SpiceJet today announced a new daily service between Delhi and Leh and an all-inclusive return fare of Rs 7,799 as an introductory offer.

The flight to Leh will commence service on May 1 from Terminal 1 of the IGI airport here.

SG 121 will take off from Delhi at 6.05 am and reach Leh at 7.25 am. The return flight, SG 122, will take off at 7.55 am and reach Delhi at 9.10 am, the airline said in a statement.

Leh is the 46th domestic destination to be added to SpiceJets pan India network.

To celebrate the launch, the airline also announced a limited period special introductory all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs. 3999 and return fare of Rs. 7799, applicable for bookings made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Deploying its Boeing 737-700 aircraft on the route, passengers from Leh can conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJets domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi, the statement read.