SpiceJet Dec qtr net profit jumps 32% to Rs 240 cr

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today reported a 32 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 240 crore for the three months ended December 2017, aided by higher passenger revenue, making it the 12th successive profitable quarter for the airline.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 181.14 crore in the same period a year ago.

"12 successive profitable quarters, record aircraft orders, industrys best load factor, high on-time performance and constantly exploring new growth avenues ? SpiceJet remains firmly on track on its long term growth strategy," SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said.

The total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,081.95 crore for the December quarter of 2017, while in the year ago period it stood at Rs 1,642.41 crore, a company release said.

"The strong quarterly results were aided by a higher passenger load factor and a healthy increase in passenger yields despite a substantial rise of 17 per cent in crude oil prices, a one-time expense of Rs 25 crore and an inflationary increase of 3 per cent in other costs," the release added.

The company witnessed a 14 per cent increase in its passenger yields (revenue per available seat kilometer) while its average domestic load factor was 95 per cent.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 138.30, up 6.92 per cent on the BSE.