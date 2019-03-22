SpiceJet in talks with lessors for inducting planes

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) SpiceJet on Friday said it was in discussion with various lessors to bring in more planes into its fleet.The no-frills airline has grounded 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following regulatory directives earlier this month. "In order to cater the gap from the reduced fleet size due to grounding of Max fleet, the company is in discussion with various lessors globally to induct aircraft in its fleet," it said in a filing to the BSE.The clarification came amid reports that the airline is in talks to lease some grounded planes of Jet Airways.Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.The decision came days after a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by the Ethiopian Airlines crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people. Shares of the airline jumped little over 7 per cent to close at Rs 98.10 per scrip on the BSE. PTI RAM RAM ANUANU