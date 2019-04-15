SpiceJet shares jump nearly 9 pc after announcement of new international destinations

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Shares of SpiceJet zoomed nearly 9 per cent Monday amid the company announcing that it will launch direct flights from Mumbai to seven international destinations, including Colombo, Jeddah, Dhaka, Riyadh and Hong Kong. The scrip climbed 8.60 per cent to close at Rs 119.35 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 9.19 per cent to Rs 120. About 77 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE during the day. Shares of SpiceJet had zoomed 8.5 per cent Friday after the airline announced it will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, a move that will help in bringing down flight cancellations. Direct flights would also be operated from Mumbai to Bangkok and Kathmandu. The no-frills airline would start the services from the end of May. In a release on Monday, the carrier said it will be the first Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors. PTI SUM HRS