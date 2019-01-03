?SpiceJet to launch 12 non-stop flights from Jan 20

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) In a bid to augment regional connectivity across the country, S?piceJet Thursday announced the launch of 12 non-stop flights and frequencies from January 20. "With the new flights, passengers from Dehradun, Jammu, Jaipur, Amritsar, Varanasi, Madurai and Vijayawada can now easily travel to a host of other cities," the no-frills airline said in a statement. "SpiceJet will be the first Indian carrier to introduce daily direct flights on the Dehradun-Jammu, Dehradun-Jaipur and Dehradun-Amritsar routes," it said. The airline has also enhanced frequencies on the Jaipur-Varanasi (2nd frequency), Chennai-Madurai (4th frequency) and Hyderabad-Vijayawada (3rd frequency) sectors.The flights on all the routes are daily, except on the Chennai-Madurai route, where the flights will not operate on Tuesdays. SpiceJet will deploy its fleet of Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, the statement added. PTI DSP SRY

